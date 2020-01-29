Zoophonic Blonde brings their pop rock stylings back to Ipswich

Pop rock cover band Zoophonic Blonde will be returning to Brother’s Leagues Club this Saturday.

Bass player, Tommy Hynes said he and the band were happy to be back in Ipswich.

“Our very first gig as a band was at Brother’s Leagues Club and we’re always excited to come back,” Mr Hynes said.

“I’ve been with the band since it started, I’m the bass player and I’ve been working in bands for the best part of 30 years now which is a long time,” he said.

“We perform all around the southeast from the Sunshine Coast to the Gold Coast, in Logan, in Brisbane and Ipswich.”

The band is also comprised of singer Chrissy Burke, guitarist James Barber and David Shaw.

“When we got together, we had all been in different bands before ,” Mr Hynes said.

“We just wanted to get together a covers band, to perform music we knew people at clubs and pubs would love that was the idea – so we got together and did it,” he said.

“Chrissy is very much a rock chick and has done mainly rock shows, vinyl shows, tributes shows – she’s a very powerful performer” Tommy Hynes said.

“David Shaw is probably the veteran of the band and he’s been working for a long time, and I’ve worked with him on a number of bands,” he said.

“James Barber is actually touring with a production of We Will Rock You the musical at the moment in the U.K.”

“We have actually got Rob Keko, who’s great, filling in at the moment for James until he comes back.”

“We’re always really excited to perform in Ipswich and we’ve been at the club four or five times before and it’s always a good time.”

If you want to see Zoophonic Blonde in action they’ll be playing this Saturday night at 8pm at Brothers Leagues Club.