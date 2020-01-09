Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Coast is getting its very own Tim Tam flavour. Photo: File
The Coast is getting its very own Tim Tam flavour. Photo: File
Business

Yum! Get yourself a taste of this iconic coast

Ashley Carter
9th Jan 2020 1:11 PM | Updated: 6:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Sunshine Coast is getting its very own Tim Tam flavour, with a new collection of the iconic chocolate biscuit hitting stores next week.

Arnott's new Tim Tam range, the Crafted Collection, includes four flavours with ingredients selected from regions across Australia and New Zealand.

The flavours include Sunshine Coast Strawberries and Cream, featuring locally-grown produce, Murray River Salted Caramel, Gisborne Orange and Dark Chocolate and the Manuka Honey and Cream.

The Sunshine Coast Strawberries and Cream Tim Tam will hit shelves next week. Photo: Contributed
The Sunshine Coast Strawberries and Cream Tim Tam will hit shelves next week. Photo: Contributed

Arnott's will celebrate its new Tim Tam range on National Tim Tam Day on February 16 by attempting a Guiness World Record for the "most people doing a Tim Tam slam".

Marketing manager Matt Grant said the unique flavours had been expertly crafted to create an "indulgent experience for everyone who loves a Tim Tam".

"With decadent flavours like this, what more could you wish for?" he said.

The Crafted Collection range will be available from next week at all major grocery stores.

arnott's flavour sunshine coast tim tam
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wondering how to help with Australia’s bushfire crisis?

        Wondering how to help with Australia’s bushfire crisis?

        News A laundry list of businesses have offered to donate money from their proceeds to bushfire causes. Here’s how you can help.

        National service cut honeymooners short

        premium_icon National service cut honeymooners short

        News Ipswich couple Graham and Dulcie Hawkins recently celebrated an amazing 50 years of...

        Kids spending 2.5 hours on screens each day

        Kids spending 2.5 hours on screens each day

        Health Ipswich kids are spending more than double the amount of time indoors and on...

        IN COURT: Full names of 129 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 129 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.