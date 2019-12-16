‘Your mum died’: Snapchat breaks tragic hit-run news to son

When he checked his social media, Trent Thomsen discovered his mother was the victim of a hit-and-run accident. Police are still trying to find her killer.

WAKING up on Sunday morning, the first thing Trent Thomsen did was reach for his phone to check his social media.

When the Booval 18-year-old opened a Snapchat from his cousin, he couldn't believe the words he read.

"All she said was 'Trent, your mum died last night' - that's all she said," Trent said.

He closed the Snapchat.

His mum Julie Thomsen, 36, had been walking along the Warrego Highway the night before when she was struck by a car and killed.

Then came the phone calls.

"My sister and grandma rang me straight afterwards," he said.

"But I still don't know really anything about it because nobody in the family has been telling me anything.

"The only thing I know is that my mum was hit by a car and died."

Trent spent Sunday crying and said while his relationship with his mother was strained, he loved her and missed her.

For Trent, the accident harked back to an incident from his childhood when he, as a seven-year-old, was hit by a car and nearly lost his life.

"I was on life support," he said.

Trent said he remembered his mother as a funny and fun mother - though he was estranged from her after the incident and estimated he had only seen her five times since.

"What I know of her, she tries to look after all her kids as best as she can," he said.

"From what I can see, she is nice, caring and helpful - she is always offering to look after her friends' kids if they want to have a break."

Police said Julie was walking beside the Warrego Highway after her car broke down when she was hit by a car.

The Gatton Police Station Criminal Investigation Branch and Toowoomba Police Station Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

