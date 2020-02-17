Menu
ANOTHER TITLE: Gatton Swimmer Mitch Toohey once again made a name for himself. Photo: Dominic Elsome
Young swimmer claims new title while nursing injury

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
17th Feb 2020 5:00 PM
SWIMMING: Even a back injury can’t slow Mitch Toohey down.

The 16-year-old Lockyer Valley swimmer has been named Junior Para Athlete of the year, just weeks after nabbing the Junior Sportsperson of the Year title at the Lockyer Valley Australia Day Awards.

He scored his latest accolade at Sports Darling Downs annual presentation dinner, in the company of the region’s athletic stars.

While he is becoming used to making waves for his swimming, Mitch said hearing he had been awarded his latest title came as a surprise.

“I was really, really happy,” he said.

“I was surprised – it was great.”

He said his brother and parents helped him get better at swimming and said that was how he may have landed the title.

Mitch has broken eight world records in butterfly, as well as a record in 200 metre freestyle.

On Friday, Mitch’s school held its annual swimming carnival and though Mitch’s back was still sore from an injury, he took to the water, swimming 50m butterfly, backstroke, and freestyle.

“My parents forced me to do it but it made (my back) worse,” Mitch said.

“They think my back is better but it’s not.”

He said training was meant to start up again next week and that he was worried.

