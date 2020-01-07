Menu
Crime

Young mum shares explicit pics of friend online

by Greg Stolz
7th Jan 2020 11:03 AM
A YOUNG mother of five has been sentenced to 200 hours' community service for distributing sexually explicit images of a friend on Facebook.

Temika Gow, 22, pleaded guilty in Southport Magistrates Court to distributing intimate images.

The court was told Gow had access to the victim's Facebook account which had sexually explicit photos and videos the woman had sent to her ex-boyfriend.

Gow sent the images to the victim's family and others and posted them to a chat group called "Jess The Big Fat Swamp Arse".

Gow had admitted to downloading the images because the victim had lied to her, the court was told.

The prosecutor described Gow's actions as "deplorable" and said they had caused the victim "incredible distress".

Magistrate Kerry Magee said Gow had shown "no remorse but rather jubilation" after boasting to the victim: "Your shit's been leaked."

Ms Magee asked Gow how she would feel if explicit images of her had been posted on the internet.

"Exactly how she (the victim) feels," a contrite Gow responded.

Ms Magee sentenced Gow to 200 hours community service but did not record a conviction.

Her lawyer earlier told the court that Gow, who had five children aged 6 months to six years, hoped to become a paramedic.

