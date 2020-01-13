Young Liberal at centre of drag queen row found dead

THE president of the UQ Liberal National Club, Wilson Gavin, has died aged 21, just hours after he was involved in a controversial protest at a Drag Queen Story Time event.

Mr Gavin was one of a group of young protesters who stormed the event, confronting a drag queen who was reading story books to children.

It is understood Mr Gavin died at Chelmer this morning and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

The group of 15 to 20 Liberal National Club members went to the library last night chanting "drag queens are not for kids" and ignored requests from security to leave the venue.

Witnesses said the commotion upset children and their families who had been listening to Drag Queen performer "Diamond" read.

The incident was widely publicised and even drew the ire of Veronicas star Jessica Origliasso.

"Our world - and especially Australia - is in need of love & healing, now more than ever," she wrote.

"What they did today was unnecessarily add to the bigotry, division and trauma young children are left to face in today's society."

Writer Satyajeet Marar paid tribute to Mr Gavin, describing him as an "intelligent, witty, articulate and outspoken young man with a good heart".

"I'm extremely saddened to hear of his passing this morning.

Australian Monarchist League's Wilson Gavin: I’m a lover of all things traditional, all things beautiful, and there’s... Posted by Sky News Australia on Thursday, 24 May 2018

"I knew Wilson for a few years- we met through our involvement in the Australian Monarchist League.

"Despite holding opinions that some people disagree with strongly, he would defend them with conviction. Brave and admirable traits while most of us in this generation spend years obsessing over what others think of us and worrying about whether expressing our opinions will cause people to dislike us."

Mr Marar said they often disagreed but, despite this, Mr Gavin "never once resorted to personal insult or vitriol".

"And when I found myself stranded in Brisbane in 2018 after a cancelled flight, he was happy to offer me a place to stay the night.

"It saddens me that we didn't have the chance to have a proper chat over the last few months.

"It saddens me that instead of reaching out as I should have, our last interaction was a stupid and meaningless online argument over politics."

In 2017 Mr Gavin was a spokesman for "Our Voice, Our Vote" which argued against changes to the Marriage Act. The group was opposed to same-sex marriage.

"G'day, we're here today because we support marriage as it has always been, between one man and one woman," he said at a rally.

"And I am here specifically because I am a gay man. I'm a gay conservative who wants to see marriage the way it is."

Anyone who needs help or support is urged to call Lifeline on 13 11 14.