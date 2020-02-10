Menu
Young gun will run for Division 3

SAMTUI SELAVE
10th Feb 2020 6:00 PM
Collingwood Park resident Drew Pickwick has announced his candidacy for Division 3 in the upcoming Ipswich City Council election.

The 26-year-old is running as an independent and is the youngest candidate vying for a Division 3 seat.

Mr Pickwick said he would offer a fresh perspective and voice for the young families and adults of Ipswich.

“Ipswich is a city of young people, whether they be young adults, couples or young families,” Mr Pickwick said.

“We too deserve a voice to reflect our views and needs for our growing city.

“I represent a fresh perspective and a new breed of councillor.

“We need candidates who are ready to plan for Ipswich’s future, not bogged down in its past.”

Mr Pickwick was born and bred in Ipswich and is a proud Indigenous Australian.

He attended Collingwood Park State School and graduated from St Peter Claver College.

Mr Pickwick said he believed in three strong pillars for building a better Division 3 and Ipswich City Council: better parks, better transport and better council.

“I’m passionate about making Ipswich, and Division 3, a great place to live, visit and

invest in,” Mr Pickwick said.

“I hear a lot from residents that believe Springfield has been moving forward in leaps and bounds, but they feel Division 3 has been left behind.

“I will change that, if elected as a Division 3 councillor.

“Ipswich City Council constituents have the unique opportunity to elect a stronger, more wholly inclusive group of councillors on March 28. A group that better reflects the views our community.

“If elected, I’ll bridge the gap between our beautiful home and the rest of Queensland – and the residents of Division 3 can be assured of transparency every step of the way.”

