Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics responded to a crash at Bouldercombe this afternoon.
Paramedics responded to a crash at Bouldercombe this afternoon.
News

Young family involved in traffic crash

The Morning Bulletin
22nd Dec 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

3pm: Driver out of vehicle. One patient has a broken arm. The rest of the injuries are not serious. All to be transported to Rocky Hospital at this stage.

2.55pm: Emergency services are at the scene of a traffic crash involving a young family on the Burnet Highway at Bouldercombe.

QAS is assessing injuries for four patients including two children, one aged 12.

The driver is still in the car.

It's believed to be a single vehicle rollover and the incident is partially blocking the highway .

More to follow.

ambulance service car crash emergency services
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community upgrade fund continues to deliver

        premium_icon Community upgrade fund continues to deliver

        Community Several local community organisations have received a windfall thanks to the Stronger Communities Programme.

        Local country music star up for two national awards

        premium_icon Local country music star up for two national awards

        Music Topping off a year that saw Kim Wright release his debut EP and now he’s now been...

        Santa visits sick kiddies at local hospital

        premium_icon Santa visits sick kiddies at local hospital

        Health The jolly man in the red suit took some time out of his busy schedule to spread...

        30 of Ipswich's dumbest drink drivers

        premium_icon 30 of Ipswich's dumbest drink drivers

        Crime From using meth to manage back pain and jumping behind the wheel, to ramping a ute...