The young boy fell from an unconfirmed height on Monday morning at school. Picture: 9 News
News

Young boy critical after fall and cardiac arrest

by Sarah McPhee
11th May 2020 1:59 PM

A young boy is in a critical condition after suffering head injuries in a fall at a school on Sydney's northern beaches.

Emergency services were called to Mona Vale Public School at 11.28am today to treat the eight-year-old boy who had fallen from an unconfirmed height.

He also hit his head and went into cardiac arrest, a CareFlight spokeswoman told news.com.au.

She said its rapid response helicopter landed in the school grounds.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said they were called to "reports a child was injured in a fall".

"The boy was treated at the scene be NSW Ambulance paramedics for suspected head injuries," she said.

He was in a serious condition at the time.

CareFlight said the boy is in a critical condition and was flown to the Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick.

The Daily Telegraph reports an update was sent from the school to parents at midday on Monday advising "there has been an accident at school involving one child" and the student's parents had been notified.

"Please do not call or come to school. We thank you for your cooperation," the update reportedly states.

Originally published as Young boy critical after fall at school

