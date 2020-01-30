EXCLUSIVE: Inside new shopping centre opening in 2021

How Yamanto Central will look on completion early next year

THE recent wet weather hasn't put a dampener on Yamanto Central's construction.

The shopping centre is stage one of the 25 hectare Yamanto Town Centre masterplan and is set to open in early 2021. Anchored by Coles and Kmart, there will be approximately 50 specialty stores, a fresh food precinct and alfresco dining.

Shopping centre owner and manager, JMK Retail, have an existing portfolio of shopping centres including High Street in Toowoomba, and Winston Glades Shopping Centre.

"Our vision for Yamanto Central is a modern, family friendly, vibrant shopping and lifestyle destination," said JMK Retail's General Manager Vicki Leavy. "A true community hub offering something for the whole family."

Work is underway at Yamanto Central, due for completion early 2021.

On completion the shopping centre will be the largest in the Yamanto area.

The Queensland Times was granted a site tour, and once on site, you realise how big the centre is going to be.

Retaining walls are going up, holes dug for foundation work, and looking at the ground, it appears breaking through rock has been a huge but necessary task.

Duncan McAndrew QLD State Manager for principal contractor Mainbrace who are building the centre, said construction activity at Yamanto Central has been progressing as planned. It will ramp up further over the coming weeks and months, with the on-site team growing to around 200 workers by year's end.

"Over the next few weeks, Mainbrace will complete the bored piers, high-level foundations, blockwork retaining walls and in-ground services. Ground slabs will then start to the basement carpark," Mr McAndrew said.

"By mid-year, we anticipate bulk earthworks and sub-grade preparation works to the new 'Main Street' will start to take shape and the on-grade carpark to be complete, and the suspended slabs for the new retail levels will be underway.

"The size and scale of the new centre will become apparent in the second half of the year when the precast panels and structural steelwork are erected. At this stage, locals will notice the structure rising from the ground and be able to visually appreciate what's coming."

Development and leasing partner, DMA Partners, has secured major tenants Coles and Kmart for the three-level 20,000 square metre shopping centre. "We are excited to deliver much needed retail amenity to the young families and broader community living in this rapidly growing region," said Senior Leasing Executive Ewen Burg.

"The tenancy mix also includes learn-to-swim facility Rackley Swimming along with high quality health, wellbeing and medical services. The focus of our leasing strategy is on ensuring that we deliver not only quality retail brands and services that meet everyday shopping and lifestyle needs, but through precincts such as the casual outdoor dining area with playscape, we will provide unique dining options in an architecturally designed space where the community can eat, drink, relax and socialise."

Yamanto Central Shopping Centre development is set to cost over $100 million and is targeting completion early 2021 subject to inclement weather conditions.

The developer invites community participation on the Yamanto Central Facebook page, where regular updates are provided.