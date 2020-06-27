WWE superstar ‘drugged and raped’

One of wrestling's biggest stars has revealed a terrifying encounter with a woman he claims spiked his drink at a bar.

WWE superstar Keith Lee has revealed a horrifying encounter with a "young lady" who he claims spiked his drink at a bar in Dallas.

Lee has appeared in Ring of Honor, Evolve and Pro Wrestling Guerilla before signing with the WWE in 2018. Sports Illustrated ranked him at the tenth Best Male Wrestler of 2017.

The 35-year-old also played a starring role in Netflix comedy film "The Main Event", which premiered in April.

On Wednesday, Lee contributed to the #SpeakingOut movement - in which several wrestlers have exposed sexual impropriety within the industry - revealing he was "drugged and raped" by an unknown woman.

Lee recounted how a young woman offered him a drink after he repeatedly rejected her passes, only to lose consciousness soon after and awake naked in a hotel room.

He captioned the post: "Not out of spite. Not because I want to cause anyone harm. Not out of hate or anger. I simply want you to know."

#YouAreNotAlone

pic.twitter.com/PKq2oxgIVD — Hopeful Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 23, 2020

"I am going to share a story with you that very, VERY few know. I am watching friends and associates #SpeakOut. I am noticing how much strength it is taking for them to bring forth their stories. I shall share one of my own," Lee posted.

"I cannot lock down the time frame because of how hazy it was for me. However, I was living in (Texas) still during this time. Perhaps 2016 or 2017.

"I was in Dallas for an event, or maybe just to visit family. Afterwards, I went to an old bar I would sometimes visit and sing at.

"It had been some time, so I was unfamiliar with the atmosphere. But the vibe of the music kept me interested.

"Eventually I got to sing a song. Afterwards, a young lady asked to sit with me. I was alone so I did not mind and welcomed her.

"We went on to talk about the beauty of music and books. Random philosophies on life. It truly was a pleasant conversation.

"I am often told I am …. oblivious …. when someone is interested in me. And I would have to concur as I did not realise the interest until she blatantly expressed it. To which I declined as I was taken at the time.

"She was disappointed, but still pleasant. She would continue to make passes throughout the night, citing all that she wanted to do to me. I politely declined and explained I enjoyed the company, but that chat could not continue.

"I then offered to buy her a drink as an apology before I headed to the rest room. She declined and said that she'd buy me one because she enjoyed my song so much, that I could go ahead for the bathroom. I expressed gratitude and went to put in a song before heading for the rest room.

"I would return to fresh drinks. We'd continue discussing the types training I do. I'd try to get her to sing, but she would act shy and decline, saying she enjoyed listening to others, but didn't want attention on her. I even offered help with 'Bohemian Rhapsody.' It's kind of my go to when people are nervous about karaoke. I try to be inviting. And that sing is pure fun!

"Unfortunately … it's right around here things become extremely fuzzy for me. No matter how much I rack my brain, all I find myself able to recall is struggling to make it to the stage.

"I recall waking up naked in a hotel room (I don't even recall if it was my own room), confused and in a panic. I was fortunate enough to have my essentials such as wallet and phone. But … who knows what all I lost.

"To this day …. I know not what happened. I have tried to forget about it ever since …. But I tell this story, so people understand. Anyone can be a victim. ANYONE.

"It is why I randomly stopped drinking. And why it remains such a rarity to this day."

Lee was flooded with supportive messages after sharing his story, but when a Twitter user questioned whether the post was aiding the #SpeakingOut movement, the 145kg wrestling star didn't hold back.

"I expected someone of your level ignorance to show up … even though this isn't for you. Why are you in this thread?" Lee replied.

"Are you searching for details? I was drugged and raped. That's all you get. Assault is assault. However it comes, that's what it is. Begone."

Originally published as WWE superstar 'drugged and raped'