Sport

Wunderkind’s utterly insane world record

9th Feb 2020 9:36 AM

Armand "Mondo" Duplantis has realised a lifetime dream as he broke the pole vault world record by soaring 6.17 metres on his second attempt at a World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting.

"It's something that I wanted since I was three years old," the 20-year-old European champion and world silver medallist said.

"It's a big year, but it's a good way to start it."

Duplantis broke the record on his sixth jump of the competition in Torun in Poland, having narrowly failed to clear the same height in Dusseldorf on Tuesday when he brushed the bar on his way down.

On Saturday had the runway all to himself for much of the evening as none of the other six competitors could vault higher than 5.52m.

The wunderkind in the pole vault, who began setting age group records at age seven, opened his day at 5.52m, then cleared 5.72, 5.92 and an indoor lifetime best 6.01 without a miss.

Although born in the US state of Louisiana, he chose to represent his mother's native country of Sweden.

His father Greg, who is his coach, was a talented U.S. pole vaulter. His mother, Helena, is a former heptathlete and volleyball player in Sweden. After celebrating his victory, Duplantis, whose given name is Armand, went to the edge of the stands and embraced his mother.

