Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A train derailment as seen from Watts Siding Rd, Greenmount, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
A train derailment as seen from Watts Siding Rd, Greenmount, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
News

Wrecked train bridge puts events in doubt

Michael Nolan
12th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REPAIRS to a rail bridge damaged in a train derailment at Greenmount are expected to run into April.

The news throws into doubt several heritage rail events scheduled later for this month.

DownsSteam Tourist Railway and Museum boss Ros Scotney is worried.

"I just don't know what they will do," she said.

A ballast train came off its tracks while travelling between Cambooya and Greenmount on March 2.

It consisted of two locomotives, 15 loaded ballast wagons and one ballast plough.

It damaged the lines and a bridge near Watts Siding Rd.

Mrs Scotney said the incident was ironic.

"Ballast trains carry gravel, stone and blue steel to repair train lines out west."

At the time, Queensland Rail Head of Regional Jim Benstead was thankful no one had been injured.

"There have been no impacts to freight operations, however Queensland Rail will continue to liaise with its freight partners should freight services be impacted."

 

A train derailment as seen from Watts Siding Rd, Greenmount, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
A train derailment as seen from Watts Siding Rd, Greenmount, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
event greenmount tourism train
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayoral candidates asked views on staff interaction

        premium_icon Mayoral candidates asked views on staff interaction

        News Mayoral candidates were asked if they agreed with the council’s staff interaction policy.

        Where you can meet and play with your footy idols

        premium_icon Where you can meet and play with your footy idols

        News Rugby league fans can rub shoulders with their favourite players this week

        Ritzy new place to freshen up your style

        premium_icon Ritzy new place to freshen up your style

        News Experienced hairdresser returns to her roots to open new business venture

        Mayoral hopefuls comment on Ipswich CBD plan

        premium_icon Mayoral hopefuls comment on Ipswich CBD plan

        News Seven mayoral hopefuls were asked their thoughts on the current council plan and...