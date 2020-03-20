Menu
Ipswich City Council's new Interim Administrator Steve Greenwood has vowed to continue the work of predecessor Greg Chemello
Council News

Would interim administrator stay if election was postponed?

Paige Ashby
by
20th Mar 2020 2:12 PM
AFTER talks of whether or not the local government elections should be postponed and new emergency laws were pushed through to give the state government power to delay them, the elections are still expected to go ahead.   

Local Government Association of Queensland president Mark Jamieson says if a worst-case scenario forces the State Government to delay the election, then councils believe the date should be pushed back to March 27, next year.

Ipswich interim administrator Steve Greenwood said the decision on whether the local government elections go ahead as scheduled on March 28 or are postponed is the responsibility of the State Government.     

"If the election was to be postponed, yes, I would be prepared to continue on as administrator," Mr Greenwood said.

"My view is that it is very important that I provide stable and consistent leadership for Ipswich City Council staff and the Ipswich community through these uncertain times." 

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the election needed to be resolved on March 28 so councils could support their communities during the crisis.  

coronavirus ecq interim administrator ipswichvotes2020
Ipswich Queensland Times

