Works on track to upgrade station on Ipswich line

WORKS to upgrade the East Ipswich train station will begin later this year, after the contract for construction was awarded to Hutchinson Builders by the State Government earlier this month.

The project will deliver more than 250 construction jobs with 90 per cent of roles to be sourced locally.

The upgrade will include a new footbridge with lifts, raised platforms at assisted boarding points, hearing aid loops and tactile platform surfaces, a new bicycle enclosure, accessible parking and improved security through upgraded lighting and CCTV.

Ipswich City Council mayor Teresa Harding welcomed the investment.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard unveiled designs for the upgrade earlier this year and said she looked forward to seeing jobs created and works get underway on an accessible station for all commuters.

Quotes are due by 14 November for the $20m to $30m project, and interested businesses should click here for more information.