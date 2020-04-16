Working out to get through hard times

One Springfield trainer is on a mission to help people stay active and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Personal trainer Louis Raynor of Overall Fitness Training has been posting home workout videos on his social media pages encouraging people to stay fit and active during coronavirus.

“I post these workouts online to help people to figure out how to stay active at home,” he said.

“I believe mental health is really important at the moment, and exercising is a great way to maintain that and if I can help people stay exercising, I’m happy.”

With the closure of gyms and the prohibition of large exercise groups like boot camps, more people have taken to walking around their neighbourhoods to get out of the house.

“Moving, and keeping moving is really important for your overall health,” Mr Raynor said.

“Especially now with people working from home and not necessarily moving from their desk it is really important to get out and get some fresh air.

“Even if you feel you can only do a walk – 80 per cent put into an exercise is better than no exercise at all.”

Fitness Australia, an association for fitness professionals estimated that more than 20,000 fitness professionals would lose their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, however, Mr Raynor said he was still operating.

“I’m quite fortunate in that my business is a mobile so I am still operating which is okay,” Mr Raynor said.

“Obviously I’m only with one client at a time and adhering to social distancing while we are working out as well,” Mr Raynor said.

“I’m making sure that all equipment is wiped down after each client and we luckily have hand sanitiser being used at all times as well.”

Mr Raynor said with people working from home and having more free time, he found there was more of an interest in one on personal training sessions.

“Yes business has still been churning, with one-on-one sessions,” he said.

“It’s really important to treat every day as a normal day and to stay positive by getting out and walking and by having a set routine to follow.”

You can follow Overall Fitness Training on Facebook and Instagram by searching OFTAU.