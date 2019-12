A person is being treated by paramedics after falling from a six-metre height from a cherry picker.

A PERSON is being treated by paramedics after falling from a significant height at a jobsite southeast of Brisbane.

The worker, believed to be a man, fell approximately six metres from a cherry picker platform at a workplace incident in Underwood.

Critical Care Paramedics were called to the scene around 2.50pm to reports the patient had suffered head and leg injuries.

The High Acuity Response Unit is on route to the scene.

More to come.