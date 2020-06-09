Menu
Minister for State Development, Tourism and Innovation Kate Jones toured the Redbank Rheinmetall factory with Jennifer Howard MP, Lance McCallum MP, Defence Australia MD Gary Stewart (at back) and Charis Mullen MP (right) on Tuesday.
News

Work powers ahead at military manufacturing site

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
9th Jun 2020 7:00 PM
DESPITE the impacts of COVID-19, works on the headquarters and Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence for Rheinmetall Defence Australia have not stopped.

Rheinmetall was awarded the Commonwealth’s $5.2 billion LAND 400 Phase 2 project to manufacture Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles (CRVs) for the Australian Army.

State Development Minister Kate Jones said the administration building was now complete, which will accommodate up to 170 of Rheinmetall’s staff.

The distinctive three-storey administration building features a variety of workspaces, meeting rooms, an auditorium and a commercial canteen with the capacity to produce meals for the facility’s entire workforce.

“If the main production facility is the engine room of Rheinmetall’s delivery of next-generation defence projects, then the administration building will be the control centre,” Ms Jones said.

“It will be the most advanced military vehicle manufacturing facility delivering sovereign capability for the benefit of all Australians – the best vehicles for our servicemen and women, built in Australia by Australians.”

Rheinmetall Defence Australia Managing Director Gary Stewart said the MILVEHCOE was already being operationalised with a significant number of medium and heavy recovery vehicles currently the focus of integration work along the truck production line.

“Already, we have integration work underway on Boxer CRVs within the MILVEHCOE. The Boxer vehicles are at various stages of completion and we continue to deliver vehicles to the Commonwealth.”

