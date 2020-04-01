Woolworths to change operating hours

Woolworths today announced that some of their stores including Woolworths Ipswich Riverlink will be transformed into a ‘Priority Delivery Hub’ and will have reduced trading hours from 9am – 6pm, Monday to Sunday.

Woolworths will use the additional hours while the store is closed to pick online orders, with a focus on meeting the increased demand from ‘Priority Assistance’ customers which includes the elderly, people with disability, those with compromised immunity and people in mandatory isolation.

Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director Claire Peters said Woolworths is focused on supporting the most vulnerable people in the community.

“To help support getting basic food and essentials to those that need it most, our teams have been doing everything they can to scale up online and home deliveries to the elderly, people with disabilities or those in mandatory self-isolation,” she said.

“Following an extraordinary level of demand for groceries in recent weeks, reducing trading hours in some of our stores to turn them into ‘Priority Delivery Hubs’ will help us assist more people who can’t access a store to get products they need.”

As part of the change ‘Community Hour’ which is usually reserved for seniors and those with disabilities to shop in the morning will no longer be available at Ipswich Riverlink.

For a list of all participating stores go to woolworths.com.au