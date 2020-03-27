Woolworths to employ thousands impacted by closures

Woolworths Group to hire 20,000 Australians out of luck due to closures.

Trevor Veale

Queenslanders who have been stood down from work will have the opportunity to fill thousands of jobs across the state as Woolworths Group introduces new roles to meet increasing demand.

The retailer announced today it will hire 4,700 new employees in Queensland over the next month as part of its 20,000 increase in jobs Australia-wide.

Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci said the company had an important role to play through the ongoing crisis as many other industries faced uncertainty.

"These new roles will not only help us better serve the increase in demand we're seeing in stores

right now, but also allow us to scale up home delivery operations in the months ahead," Mr Banducci said.

Many of the roles will be filled through expressions of interest processes setup with businesses currently standing down workers.

"Our immediate hiring focus is the redeployment of our ALH team members impacted by this week's

mandatory hotel closures," he said.

"We have already placed around 3,000 of those impacted into new roles across BWS, Dan Murphy's

and Woolworths Supermarkets and will continue to take expressions of interest.

"We're also preparing to offer up to 5,000 short-term roles to Qantas Group employees taking leave

without pay, including more than 1,500 in our distribution centres."

Woolworths Group has stood up similar streamlined application processes with the likes of Village

Entertainment, Michael Hill Jewellers, Cotton On, Accor and Super Retail Group.

Its also working through thousands of applications already made through its careers

website and walk-up applications made in-store.

Majority of the new roles will be casual employment, visit the careers website to apply.

