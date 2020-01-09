Wondering how to help with Australia’s bushfire crisis?

MORE than 20 local efforts have already been made by Ipswich businesses, volunteering their time or money towards bushfire causes.

Here's a full list of who's helping out, and how you can help with the bushfires.

TOMRA doubles their goal to help bushfire affected communities with rural aid

TOMRA have announced in support of those affected by the current bushfire and drought crisis, they have doubled the goal of their Bottles for the Bush appeal with Rural Aid to half a million dollars after generous Aussie recyclers hit the original $250,000 target in less than nine weeks.

"It is heartbreaking to see the effects of the current bushfires on rural and regional communities," said Ryan Buzzell, TOMRA President Australia.

"So, with Australia exceeding our expectations by recycling over two million drink containers to raise over $250,000 in just under nine weeks, we have now doubled the original target to $500,000 and we're confident the country can reach it before late February."

Over the weekend, while the country experienced record temperatures and devastation, TOMRA witnessed record levels of generosity with Aussies donating an average of 110,000 containers per day directly to the Bottles for the Bush initiative.

"At this rate, our initiative will only need 44,000 containers donated per day to reach the new target and given last weekend raised almost three times this, we're confident we can reach half a million dollars in funds for our farmers in need," Mr Buzzell said.

To date, Australian recyclers have donated 2,849,280 drink containers, the equivalent to 142,464 litres of water or 14,246 bales of hay for our farmers.

To get involved, Aussies can return their eligible cans and bottles to their closest TOMRA recycling machine in NSW, QLD and NT.

Every eligible drink container donated to the appeal through these machines will go towards the delivery of hay, water, livestock feed. mental health support and food supplies via registered charity, Rural Aid.

Limelight Cinemas is hosting a charity screening as part of our efforts to contribute to the Australian Red Cross Bush Fire Appeal.

In support of those fighting to save lives & properties across Australia, we invite you to join us at a very special Advance Screening of the Aussie family film GO!, on Sunday 12 January at 4:30pm.

Tickets are $20 and include a mini popcorn and postmix combo.

One hundred per cent of proceeds will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Bushfire Appeal. Donate Here.

It's a small gesture in the scheme of things, but hope that it makes a difference to those affected by the bushfires. To show your support, visit www.bottlesforthebush.org.au

For tickets, click here.

Cafe's dollar for dollar pledge in helping bushfire victims

LOTUS Cafe in Springfield Central has decided to help fire crisis victims by matching and donating all tips made this month to fire relief organisations.

Lotus Cafe owners Rose Bui and Jason Hayes said they started the tip-matching initiative as a way of doing their part for the communities being adversely affected by the fires.

Pub fundraiser collects $2000 for local fire brigade heroes

A SOMERSET community has demonstrated an outpouring of support for its local rural fire brigades, raising nearly $2000 in a recent fundraiser.

The event was hosted at the Brisbane Valley Tavern at Fernvale on January 1, and was organised by former BVT manager Scott Petrie, who made the trip down from Melbourne to take part.

From 2pm into the evening, visitors gathered to celebrate the start of the new year, with live music and good food, and thanked local firefighters for their efforts.

Restaurant owner to match fire donations dollar-for-dollar

AS CATASTROPHIC bushfires continue to cause widespread devastation down south, Indian Mehfil owner Raj Sharma has urged the Ipswich community to come together and dig deep.

"What we're seeing in the media, obviously we feel deeply for those people who have lost everything, not just their home, they have lost everything," he said.

Memories of India donating funds from dine in meals and takeaways

Aman Sharma and Promod Kumar are the co-owners of Memories of India in Ipswich.

The CBD favourite took to Facebook to advertise what they're doing for bushfire relief:

"Our owners have decided to help the effected from bushfires," they wrote/

Bushfires sweeping the across the country have shocked. All the profit of this week will be donating to the effected families."

Bakehouse Steakhouse to donate 100 per cent of sales on Aussie day to bush fire victims

Bakehouse Steakhouse

On Australia Day, January 26 the owners of Bakehouse Steakhouse will donate 100 per cent of sales during Australia Day lunch to charity supporting bush fire victims.

Nick Stevenson said his brother Alistair lost everything in the floods and the family wanted to give back in this time of fire crisis.

All sales from food and drink from 11.30am - 2.30pm on January 26 will be donated to charity.

Bakehouse Steakhouse will also be raising money through a raffle which includes sports memorabilia as prizes, tickets to go on sale next week and drawn on Australia Day. Suppliers Lion Beer and Stanbroke will be donating product to support the day.

Sip and Paint Fundraising event

The Coffee Club at Orion Springfield Central are helping to raise money for bushfire affected animals.

"The fires have been devastating. Our Mother Nature has lost hundreds of thousands of wildlife in the last few months. We have partnered with Sip and Dip to fundraise for ARC. Cost is $50 per person includes a High Tea and all material for painting. $10 from each booking will be donated. All donations collected will be disclosed on our page. Let's stand together as Australians to help our Wildlife."

The fundraising event will be held on Sunday January 26 from 3pm-6pm.

4 Hearts Brewing donates money to bushfire relief

Over January 17, 18 and 19 The Pumpyard Bar and Dovetails Restaurant will raise money for bush fire victims.

At the Pumpyard $1 from every chicken parma or pizza sold will be donated over the period.

While at Dovetails $1 for every cooked breakfast or large takeaway coffee sold will be donated.

Both restaurants are also collecting cash donations in store.

Ballistic Springfield Brewery, Bar and Kitchen raise money for bush fire relief

On January 18, Ballistic Brewery are hosting a day of fundraising for bush fire relief.

Orchestra for fireys

St Paul's Church will be hosting an orchestra on February 9 to raise funds for the Rural Fire Service. The event will take place at 4pm on February 9 at St Paul's Church, Ellenborough St, Ipswich.

