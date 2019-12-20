Women fight off knife-wielding man in violent robbery

A man is still on the run after stealing a car in a violent armed robbery this morning. Photo: File

A GROUP of brave women have put their lives on the line to fight off a knife-wielding man in a "traumatic" armed robbery.

Young women barricaded their front door as the drug-induced robber tried to kick his way through before giving up and wrestling a middle-aged woman for her car keys as she was getting ready for a round of golf.

Sunshine Coast District CIB acting officer-in-charge Chris Eaton said the "gutless" crimes had traumatised the victims.

Police were initially called to Broadsea Ave, Maroochydore about 5.30am where a woman woke to a man standing in the short-term accommodation unit she was renting.

The 22-year-old woman watched the man go outside and rifle through her car before calling out and telling him to leave.

He charged toward the front door and tried to kick through the fly screen.

More young women staying at the unit barricaded the door as he relentlessly kicked.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Eaton said the man threatened the woman with a knife for her car keys before fleeing around the block to another address.

Sunshine Coast CIB Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Eaton. Photo: Ashley Carter

A 57-year-old woman was loading her golf clubs into her car when the same man threatened her with a knife and demanded her car keys.

She refused and the pair got into a violent wrestle where suffered arm and leg injuries.

The man managed to grab her keys and stole her blue Toyota RAV4 which has since been sighted at Nambour.

Snr Sgt Eaton said the man's actions were "despicable".

"The physical injuries are probably lesser of the injuries … Psychological effects are absolutely traumatic to have that happen to you," he said.

He said these types of crimes were often committed by a small number of offenders, instead of a spike in offending.

Footage captured a man walking away from the crime scene where he threatened young women with a knife. Photo: Contributed

He encouraged people to call police if they saw the stolen car.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, is described as 185cm tall, clean-shaven with a distinctive tattoo on his leg.

It is a 2003 Toyota RAV4 with registration 057 TCC.