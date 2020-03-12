Menu
Maritime Safety Queensland's Women in Maritime launch.
Women encouraged to enter maritime career

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Mar 2020 8:30 AM
Maritime Safety Queensland launched its Women in Maritime program at the Gladstone MSQ marine base on Tuesday.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the program had been established to develop a meaningful, long-term commitment to developing careers for Queensland women in maritime.

"It looks to create diverse employment avenues for current and potential staff to take up opportunities to diversify their skills and experience," Mr Bailey said.

Mr Bailey said the committee planned on implementing this strategy through performing planning, relieving opportunities, succession planning, school-based traineeships and reviews of the current MSQ and TMR traineeship and mentoring programs.

Already MSQ has provided a Brisbane high school student with an opportunity to learn more about careers in the maritime industry.

St Eugene College vice-captain Maddison Grace had an opportunity for work experience at Maritime Safety during her school holidays.

She attended senior meetings as well as a special presentation about digital licences and visited engineers carrying out 3D printing.

"I met so many great people and learnt about our waterways network in Queensland," Ms Grace said.

Mr Bailey said the Women in Maritime steering committee was made up of both internal MSQ members and external members.

"The meetings will be in regional locations and with regional input into the program there will be opportunities and avenues for feed­back and active participation from all members of MSQ."

