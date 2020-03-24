Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RANDOM BREATH TEST
RANDOM BREATH TEST
News

Woman three times over limit sits in car, listens to music

Staff writer
24th Mar 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 1:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRIVING while more than three times the legal limit has cost a Cannonvale woman $900 with an eight-month disqualification.

Proserpine Magistrates Court was told, on Monday, how Haley Margaret Dennan, 34, was stopped by police on Shute Harbour Road, Mandalay, on March 18, at about 5.15pm.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe said the defendant tried to reverse her Toyota Corolla away from police.

"She said she had consumed two glasses of wine at lunch," Snr Const Rowe said.

"The roadside test was positive, so she was taken to Whitsunday Police Station where she was argumentative with police. She recorded a blood alcohol concentration of .151."

Dennan, who pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of liquor, said she was stationary at the time.

"I wasn't driving, I was sitting in the car listening to music, but the keys were in the ignition."

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said Dennan had a 'fairly good' traffic record.

He fined her $900, which he said was 'low' for a .151 reading, and disqualified her from driving for a reduced period of eight months. A conviction was recorded.

driving fines driving under the influence of liquor licence disqualification proserpine magistrates court
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brutal virus impact: 'A million jobs lost overnight'

        Brutal virus impact: 'A million jobs lost overnight'

        Health A federal minister says “hundreds of thousands, maybe a million” people were left unemployed by drastic shutdown measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

        Coronavirus noticeboard: What you need to know

        Coronavirus noticeboard: What you need to know

        News Coronavirus community noticeboard: What you need to know

        IN COURT: Full names of 98 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 98 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        In-laws attacked in ‘out of character’ assault

        premium_icon In-laws attacked in ‘out of character’ assault

        News He grabbed his mother-in-law’s arm, and threw her to the ground.