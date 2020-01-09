Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Police have a supplied an image of the armed offender entering the Cleveland pub last night
Queensland Police have a supplied an image of the armed offender entering the Cleveland pub last night
Crime

Woman threatened with rifle in pub holdup

by Cormac Pearson
9th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAFF and pub patrons have been left terrified after a man armed with a rifle robbed the Cleveland Tavern on Shore St at 10.15pm last night.

The man stormed the tavern's gaming room and threatened a 46-year-old woman working at the bar with a rifle, demanding cash then leaving in a white car.

There were five people in the pub at the time. No-one was injured.

The man was dressed in a full body black suit, a white mask and was around 175cm tall with a medium build.

Police are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed to assist with their investigation.

More Stories

Show More
armed armed robbery crime gun crime guns police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Let Bublé’s hits get you in the mood this Valentine’s

        premium_icon Let Bublé’s hits get you in the mood this Valentine’s

        News International frontman Rhydian Lewis brings the Canadian star’s biggest hits to Ipswich in special tribute show

        Former hardware, now high-tech aersopace hub on schedule

        premium_icon Former hardware, now high-tech aersopace hub on schedule

        Business Drive past the new $66 million TAE Aerospace facility at Bundamba, and you could be...

        Why these barbers will be picking up the razors for free

        premium_icon Why these barbers will be picking up the razors for free

        News Karalee barbers to do their bit to help those affected by the devastating bushfires...

        How you can help police solve crime just by driving

        premium_icon How you can help police solve crime just by driving

        News Submitting dashcam or other footage to police can help them solve crimes.