Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Woman strangled, beaten and held captive in unit

by PATRICK BILLINGS
22nd Feb 2020 12:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN allegedly strangled and bashed a woman who was being kept captive in an Ipswich unit, police say.

Ipswich detectives have charged the 29-year-old man with strangulation (domestic violence offence), assault occasioning bodily harm, deprivation of liberty and contravening a domestic violence order.

Police allege the man held a 28-year-old woman against her will in a unit while subjecting her to physical and verbal abuse.

It's alleged she suffered injuries to her head, wrists and face after being strangled and beaten.

Police attended the unit and arrested the North Ipswich man at 6.30pm.

The woman was transported to hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening physical injuries.

He is due to appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

More Stories

Show More
court crime deprivation of liberty strangulation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Students aren’t the only ones learning at new school

        premium_icon Students aren’t the only ones learning at new school

        Education The teaching model is expected not just to help them but students of Ripley Valley State School.

        Investigations into sacked councillors could be ‘revisited’

        premium_icon Investigations into sacked councillors could be ‘revisited’

        Council News The OIA started 460 investigations across the state.

        Tortured ‘puppy farm’ dogs saved from life of misery

        premium_icon Tortured ‘puppy farm’ dogs saved from life of misery

        Pets & Animals After a rough start, ‘puppy farm’ dogs find shelter … and love

        Making baby dream affordable reality with new video service

        premium_icon Making baby dream affordable reality with new video service

        Health The business is trying to make IVF an affordable reality.