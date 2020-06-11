Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has been rushed to hospital after a battery explosion at an industrial site.
A woman has been rushed to hospital after a battery explosion at an industrial site.
Health

Woman seriously injured in battery explosion

by Nathan Edwards
11th Jun 2020 2:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman has been rushed to a Brisbane hospital with serious burns after a battery explosion in a workplace incident this afternoon.

Ambulance crews, including critical care paramedics arrived at the scene just off Lavarack Ave in Eagle Farm's industrial area just after 1pm on Thursday.

It is understood that the woman sustained the burns, including those to her airway, after an incident that saw a battery explode near her.

She has been taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

Originally published as Woman seriously injured in battery explosion

explosion workplace accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shocking cost of shutdown as ‘illogical’ blockade continues

        premium_icon Shocking cost of shutdown as ‘illogical’ blockade continues

        News New data projections have revealed how much the state’s shutdown will cost struggling local businesses.

        QT reader holds on to piece of history

        premium_icon QT reader holds on to piece of history

        News Desley Cronon has held onto her copies of the QT since the 60s

        Tradie attacks partner in front of children

        premium_icon Tradie attacks partner in front of children

        News Father attacks partner with a screw driver, sends horrible texts

        ‘Good for Queensland’: Voters abandon Labor and LNP

        premium_icon ‘Good for Queensland’: Voters abandon Labor and LNP

        Politics YouGov poll: One in three Queenslanders backing minor parties