Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Fernvale woman has scored $50,000 on a winning scratchie.
A Fernvale woman has scored $50,000 on a winning scratchie.
News

Woman scores $50,000 top prize on instant Scratch-It

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
3rd Jan 2020 11:50 AM | Updated: 12:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FERNVALE woman has become $50,000 richer after winning the top prize on an Instant Scratch-Its ticket

The woman said she celebrated the discovery by having a nap.

"I was at home having a cup of tea and a bite to eat and decided to scratch the two tickets I had bought on New Year's Eve," she explained.

"I couldn't believe what I saw. I checked it over and over again and then made my husband check it too.

"He said it wouldn't be right and I couldn't have won and so we went down to the newsagency and they confirmed it then.

"We were so shocked I am very happy, very happy indeed.

"We did do some celebrating, but more in the form of relaxing. I went and had a nap!"

 

A Fernvale woman has scored $50,000 on a winning Scratch-It ticket.
A Fernvale woman has scored $50,000 on a winning Scratch-It ticket.

When asked how she planned to enjoy her instant windfall, the stoked woman said she would use it to improve her yard.

"It's certainly a great start to the new year. It has come at the perfect time," she said.

"I want to do some backyard and front garden landscaping. I have been wanting to do that for ages, and now I finally can."

The winning $4 Under the Sea Bingo Instant Scratch-Its ticket was purchased at TSG Fernvale, 11/1455 Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale.

Between 1 January and 31 December 2019, there were 114 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across the Lott's jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $9.61 million in top prizes.

During this same time, Instant Scratch-Its players enjoyed more than 27.1 million wins across all prize tiers worth more than $208.8 million. This equates to more than half a million dollars won on Instant Scratch-Its every day.

More Stories

Show More
fernvale instant scratch-its scratchie scratch it the lott top prize winner
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council candidate donations exceed $35,000

        premium_icon Council candidate donations exceed $35,000

        Council News Only months away from Ipswich City Council elections, candidates have netted a serious amount of dough.

        Meet Ipswich’s first bub of 2020

        premium_icon Meet Ipswich’s first bub of 2020

        News It will be a New Year's one family will never forget, as the first baby for the...

        Car up in flames after suspected hooning gone wrong

        premium_icon Car up in flames after suspected hooning gone wrong

        News A blazing car in Bryden in the early hours of New Year’s Day sparks a police...

        Animal food crisis looms as hay growers issue supply warning

        premium_icon Animal food crisis looms as hay growers issue supply warning

        News Livestock and horse owners face hay running out in just months.