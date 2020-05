A woman has been rushed to hospital with a serious head injury.

A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital with a serious head injury after reports a car had flipped onto its roof at Bob Gibbs Park in Springfield.

Emergency services were called to the scene off Ashby Close at about 7pm this evening.

A man and two women were assessed by paramedics and one of the women was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.