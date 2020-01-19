Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Woman run over on suburban street

by Chris Calcino
19th Jan 2020 9:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE have set up a crime scene after a woman was run over by a vehicle in a suburban Cairns street this morning.

Paramedics, firefighters and police officers were on scene at Birch St in Manunda about 5am, with the street blocked off from the English St intersection.

A crime scene has been established on Birch St in Manunda after a woman was run over by a vehicle. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
A crime scene has been established on Birch St in Manunda after a woman was run over by a vehicle. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

The forensic crash unit has set up a crime scene to isolate the area from the public.

The Cairns Post understands the woman was under the vehicle, although the extent of her injuries has not yet been confirmed.

In a separate incident in December, a man sleeping on a driveway was run over on nearby Hunt St in Manunda.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency police investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourism region’s plea: we’re still open for business

        premium_icon Tourism region’s plea: we’re still open for business

        Council News The hit to tourism operators - one reported a 90 per cent drop off in its usual November to January trade - has flown on to other businesses.

        MP slams delays and wait times for NDIS

        premium_icon MP slams delays and wait times for NDIS

        News Wait times for NDIS access in Queensland were shorter than the national average...

        Why residents in this postcode say they are missing out

        premium_icon Why residents in this postcode say they are missing out

        News Residents of the southern sector of 4306 are still waiting on Australia Post to...

        Art auction a stroke of genius for fire appeal

        premium_icon Art auction a stroke of genius for fire appeal

        News Dozens of Ipswich artists have picked up their paintbrushes to help raise money...