Woman potentially left dead for a week

Police are hoping the public will help them piece together the whereabouts of a "well-known" Sydney woman, who was found dead in her apartment earlier this week.

Officers were called to a Mount St apartment in the eastern Sydney suburb of Coogee on the morning of January 14, where they found Kimberley McRae inside.

Ms McRae, 69, lived alone in the Coogee apartment but was well-known in the popular beach suburb, often seen walking and exercising in the local area.

Kimberley McRae was found dead earlier this week. Picture: NSW Police

A post mortem examination was conducted yesterday, however, further tests are being conducted to determine how she died.

Police are treating her death as suspicious as detectives from the state's homicide squad established Strike Force Onshore to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

Homicide Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said investigators hoped the public could help them establish Ms McRae's movements over the past two weeks.

"At this stage, the last known sighting of Kimberley, also known as Kim, was January 7 when she was seen at her Coogee unit," Det Supt Doherty said.

"Phone records show her mobile phone was in use the following afternoon January 8.

"Her exact movements from the last time she was seen last Tuesday and when her body was found seven days later is unclear.

"Kim had a distinct personal style with recognisable features and a wide circle of associates.

"She was known to run along the foreshore and Coogee stairs in the evenings."

She was known to walk along Coogee’s foreshore. Picture: Monique Harmer

Police said they were keen to speak to any of Ms McRae's friends, or anyone who may have visited her at her apartment.

"Investigators are aware Kim worked in the sex industry and may be known to some of her associates as Isabella, Samantha and Sabrina," Det Supt Doherty said.

"Of course, we'd be keen to speak to anyone who has information or knowledge of Kim's social activities.

"The community should be reassured that any information they provide will be treated confidentially and with sensitivity."