Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has been charged after she allegedly claimed to be a victim of the Cudlee Creek fire to obtain donations.
A woman has been charged after she allegedly claimed to be a victim of the Cudlee Creek fire to obtain donations.
Crime

'Fake' fire victim tried to scam donations, cops say

30th Dec 2019 7:03 AM

An accused fraudster has been charged over claims she posed as an Adelaide Hills fire victim.

Police said the woman, 39, of Murray Bridge, had "falsely claimed" to be a Cudlee Creek bushfire victim to obtain $300 in donations from an Adelaide Hills church.

She is also accused of trying to deceive Murray Bridge shops that she was a fire victim.

The unnamed woman was arrested last Friday and charged with deception.

She was bailed to appear in the Murray Bridge Magistrates Court in February.

bushfires crime donations scam

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bushfire crisis sparks spike in volunteers

        premium_icon Bushfire crisis sparks spike in volunteers

        News Rural fire brigades have experienced a surge in interest from the public as parts of the region suffer through the ongoing bushfire crisis.

        New way to buy Costco next year

        premium_icon New way to buy Costco next year

        News Costco announces the beginning of a new chapter in shopping

        Competitors underestimated Ipswich’s champion player

        premium_icon Competitors underestimated Ipswich’s champion player

        News As a young player, a lot of Ash Barty’s competitors doubted her as she stepped out...

        Ipswich’s darling a model for young tennis players

        premium_icon Ipswich’s darling a model for young tennis players

        News For tennis coach Beau Devlin, the rise of homegrown champion Ash Barty has given...