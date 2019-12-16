Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Woman leads police on adrenaline-pumping pursuit

by Alicia Nally
16th Dec 2019 10:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A woman has been charged with multiple offences after being intercepted in an alleged stolen car in Cardwell yesterday.

About 3pm, police in Cardwell spotted a stolen vehicle on the Bruce Highway.

During a dramatic pursuit, stingers were deployed to stop the car and a woman was arrested at the scene.

"The 35-year-old Bungalow resident was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evading police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possessing drug utensils, contravening a direction, and possessing a knife in public," said a Queensland Police Service spokesperson.

She is due to appear in Innisfail Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

Show More
arrest bruce highway car chase police chase stolen car theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Every drop counts: Dam levels plunge

        premium_icon Every drop counts: Dam levels plunge

        News Ipswich residents are urged to limit their water consumption after dam levels across the region dropped below 60 per cent.

        Teen’s jail visit to brother ends in machete car jacking

        premium_icon Teen’s jail visit to brother ends in machete car jacking

        Crime Weeks after a magistrate gave a teenager bail for an armed car stealing he did an...

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        premium_icon Shocking number of Gatton break and enters revealed

        News When the crims have been locked up, their ‘associates’ slip up, providing cops a...