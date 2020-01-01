Student sues hotel for $500,000 after slipping in water

Brooke Vitler and mum Melinda, along with other family members, were staying at the Pullman Sea Temple and Spa in January 2016 when the then 15-year-old slipped in a pool of water created by a leaking airconditioner in the tiled walk-in wardrobe of their room.

Brooke Vitler and mum Melinda, along with other family members, were staying at the Pullman Sea Temple and Spa in January 2016 when the then 15-year-old slipped in a pool of water created by a leaking airconditioner in the tiled walk-in wardrobe of their room.

A NURSING student, who badly injured her ankle while holidaying at Port Douglas, has launched legal action against the resort she stayed at for more than $500,000.

Brooke Vitler and mum Melinda, along with other family members, were staying at the Pullman Sea Temple and Spa in January 2016 when the then 15-year-old slipped in a pool of water created by a leaking airconditioner in the tiled walk-in wardrobe of their room.

Brooke Vitler with mum Melinda Vitler during their Port Douglas holiday in 2016. Picture: Supplied

The Sydney girl needed major surgery and spent weeks off school recovering.

Legal documents filed in the Cairns District Court claimed the injury would also have long term impacts and her Cairns-based lawyer Kristyn Knox, from Maurice Blackburn, said that included her future career.

"The last couple of years it has affected her ability to work," Ms Knox said.

Brooke Vitler seriously injured her ankle while on holidays in Port Douglas in 2016. Picture: Supplied

"She had intended to start working at Woolworths (while at school), but was unable to.

"She's now studying to be a nurse. She really wants to work in paediatrics, but that is going to require a lot of work on her feet."

The claim alleged the water had leaked due to a "failed or defective airconditioning unit" and Ms Vitler had not been aware of the water on the floor.

Ms Knox said the 18-year-old, who is studying at the University of Notre Dame, suffered ongoing swelling and pain and even had difficulty wearing high heels.

She is now suing Pullman's parent company Accor Australia and New Zealand Hospitality for $569,395. Ms Knox said the amount was based on lost past and future potential earning, future surgery, ongoing medical treatment and general damages.

She claimed the Mitre St hotel failed in its duty of care towards Ms Knox.

Accor Australia and New Zealand Hospitality was asked for a response, but a reply had not been received before the newspaper's deadline.