Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Woman killed in horror minivan crash

8th Feb 2020 6:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MULTI-VEHICLE crash in Redland Bay overnight has left one woman dead and others injured.

Police have confirmed that about 11pm on Friday night a utility travelling south on Serpentine Creek Rd hit the back of a sedan travelling in the same direction.

The collision caused the ute to veer into the path of a minivan travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the minivan, a 36-year-old Redland Bay woman, died at the scene, while the people in the other vehicles sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police have asked anyone travelling in the area who may have dashcam footage to come forward, as the Forensic Crash Unit continues its investigations.

brisbane fatal crash redlands

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fernvale teen scores big time with USQ

        premium_icon Fernvale teen scores big time with USQ

        News Aneka Breakey is one of 120 school leavers offered a scholarship through USQ.

        How to avoid getting stung with $1000 driving fine

        premium_icon How to avoid getting stung with $1000 driving fine

        News Police have started handing out fines for drivers using phones.

        Update on boy seriously injured in school stabbing

        premium_icon Update on boy seriously injured in school stabbing

        Crime The boy was taken to hospital in Brisbane after the alleged attack.

        Springfield Lakes resident runs for Division 2 councillor

        premium_icon Springfield Lakes resident runs for Division 2 councillor

        News 'It's the time for fresh blood and fresh attitudes.'