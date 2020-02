A woman has been taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash at Carole Park this afternoon.

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash at Carole Park this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Formation St and Old Logan Rd at about 3pm.

Three people were assessed by paramedics at the scene, but only one required further treatment.

A 25-year-old woman was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.