Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 40-YEAR-old woman has died in hospital after being found non-responsive at Mindil Beach
A 40-YEAR-old woman has died in hospital after being found non-responsive at Mindil Beach
Crime

Police investigate woman's death

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
24th Dec 2019 10:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 40-YEAR-old woman has died in hospital after being found non-responsive at Mindil Beach.

Police and St John paramedics were called to the CBD beach at 9.45pm last night.

Despite the CPR efforts of first responders, the woman later died at Royal Darwin Hospital.

At this time the cause of death is unknown and Major Crime detectives are investigating.

Police urge anyone with information in regards to the incident to contact them on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 and reference PROMIS number 9168422.

crime death woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rain reprieve on cards, firefighters on standby for heat

        premium_icon Rain reprieve on cards, firefighters on standby for heat

        Weather Up to 70 rural firefighters will be ready to jump into action from Boxing Day if the catastrophic fire conditions in NSW continue.

        Council election watchdog publishes first of findings

        premium_icon Council election watchdog publishes first of findings

        News One of those requests related to Ipswich and was put forward by mayoral candidate...

        How Ipswich used to celebrate Christmas on Nolan St

        premium_icon How Ipswich used to celebrate Christmas on Nolan St

        News If you grew up in Ipswich in the '90s, you probably visited

        REVEALED: Name for new Plainland College announced

        premium_icon REVEALED: Name for new Plainland College announced

        News New details about the secondary college at Plainland have been released, with...