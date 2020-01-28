Menu
Crime

Aussie woman drives to hospital after neck cut

by Nicholas McElroy
28th Jan 2020 10:28 AM

A QUEENSLAND woman has driven herself to hospital after having her neck cut by a man, police say.

The 29-year-old woman took herself to hospital after an altercation in a car south of Brisbane just after midnight on Tuesday.

The woman, who drove with a witness in the car, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they charged a 23-year-old man with attempted murder after he was found near the scene at Yeerongpilly.

The man and woman are known to each other, police say.

The Forest Lake man is expected to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He is also charged with possessing restricted items, wilful damage, contravention of a domestic violence order and breaching bail.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

