Woman charged with attempted murder at Harlaxton home

A WOMAN has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged wounding in Harlaxton on Friday, January 17.

Police allege around 1am, an altercation occurred between a man and woman at a Harlaxton home.

A 37-year-old Harlaxton man was transported to hospital in a critical condition.

A 22-year-old woman from Harlaxton has been charged with attempted murder and is due to re-appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.