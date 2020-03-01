Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Woman charged after man killed by car

by Melissa Iaria. AAP
1st Mar 2020 6:07 AM

A woman has been charged with family violence breaches after a man was hit and killed by a car in Tasmania.

The pedestrian, a 26-year-old man from the Huon Valley, died after being struck by a car at Huonville just before 1.30am on Saturday.

A 34-year-old woman from Lucaston was arrested at the scene.

She has been charged with four breaches of a police family violence order and is due to appear at Hobart Magistrates Court on Sunday.

Police say the crash investigation is continuing.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

Show More
avo domestic violence editors picks family violence family violence order fatality hit by car

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tiffany Taylor's fraught messages for cash

        premium_icon Tiffany Taylor's fraught messages for cash

        Crime A teen was desperate for money to pay her rent in the days before she disappeared and sent messages on a social website in a bid to raise the funds.

        Qld flood class action win to be appealed

        Qld flood class action win to be appealed

        News Sunwater appeals the 2011 Queensland Floods Class Action judgement

        Labor endorses former ETU official in Bundamba by-election

        premium_icon Labor endorses former ETU official in Bundamba by-election

        News It comes after MP Jo-Ann Miller quit politics last week.

        Thieves caught on CCTV breaking into business three times

        premium_icon Thieves caught on CCTV breaking into business three times

        News THIEVES have left a business owner ‘devastated’ after a strange break-in where they...