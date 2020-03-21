Woman bitten by shark off Cairns
A woman has been taken to hospital after being attacked by a shark off Cairns today.
Paramedics met a boat at the Marlin Marina about midday today after receiving the call about the attack.
A woman in her 20s sustained an arm injury and was taken to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition.
Originally published as Woman bitten by shark off Cairns
