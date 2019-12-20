Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were looking for the occupants of a vehicle involved in a crash.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were looking for the occupants of a vehicle involved in a crash.
News

Woman and kids injured as driver flees crash

Zizi Averill
20th Dec 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITNESSES spotted people fleeing the scene of a crash that injured a woman and two children in Mackay.

The woman and children were treated for minor injuries after the two-vehicle crash at Shakespeare and Shaw Streets at 6.23pm, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

They were later taken to Mackay Base Hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the occupants of the other vehicle involved in the crash fled from the scene.

The spokesman was unable to confirm if the vehicle was stolen.

It is understood police are looking to speak with the people who fled the crash.

mackay mackay base hospital mackay crime mackay police qas. queensland ambulance service queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE ALERT: Bushfire near Lake Wivenhoe

        FIRE ALERT: Bushfire near Lake Wivenhoe

        Breaking STAY INFORMED: Kipper Creek (east of Wivenhoe Dam) bushfire as at 12.15pm Fri 20 Dec.

        Ipswich stalwart to close its doors after years of trading

        premium_icon Ipswich stalwart to close its doors after years of trading

        Business They fought the good fight for as long as they could, but the doors will close on...

        Women prisoners stitching up kids in need

        premium_icon Women prisoners stitching up kids in need

        Offbeat Women prisoners are providing beautiful handmade clothing to children in need...

        30 of Ipswich's dumbest drink drivers

        premium_icon 30 of Ipswich's dumbest drink drivers

        Crime From using meth to manage back pain and jumping behind the wheel, to ramping a ute...