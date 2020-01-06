Woman accused of football slap admits to media brawl

Natelle Hogg went to court accused of hitting a man in the grandstands during an AFL match. Outside court, she attacked the media. Now she’s back in court.

An Adelaide woman has pleaded guilty to assault and property damage after she lashed out at the media following a court appearance.

Natelle Martine Hogg and Bill Brian Neville Fitzgerald were both charged with aggravated assault over a brawl in the grandstand at an AFL match between the Adelaide Crows and Essendon in July last year.

Natelle Hogg grabs a TV camera after her court appearance. Picture: AAP

The only charge against Fitzgerald was dropped in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday, while Hogg, 26, will undergo a psychological assessment before she enters pleas over the alleged AFL brawl.

She is also facing charges of resisting arrest and refusing to provide her details to police.

But, on Monday, she confessed to assaulting a reporter and damaging a microphone

following a court appearance in October. Her penalty for those offences will be handed down at a later date.

Other journalists tried to stop Natelle Hogg during the brawl. Picture: AAP

In October, she grappled with reporters in a struggle that lasted several minutes and required multiple sheriff officers to break up.

Hogg grabbed a microphone and smashed it on the ground before storming off with Fitzgerald. No one was physically hurt.

The tussle broke out just minutes after Hogg apologised to a magistrate for allegedly slapping a man in the eastern stands at Adelaide Oval during a Crows match in July last year.

Essendon won the match 15.6 (96) to 10.15 (75), but the couple have not commented on which AFL club they supported.

Footage of the incident, which was circulated on social media and viewed more than 100,000 times, shows Hogg allegedly slapping a fellow spectator who then grabs her by the arm.

This then leads to another man charging in and shoving him as three security guards attempt to break up the fight.

Natelle Hogg clashes with a TV cameraman during her two-minute brawl outside court in October last year. Picture: AAP

Bill Fitzgerald and Natelle Hogg clash with TV reporters and other journalists in October. Picture: AAP

Multiple court sheriff officers were required to break-up the fight.