Witty comedy returns to the spotlight at Incinerator Theatre

Linda Shapcott, Josh Nixon and Nataliya Thacker have been busy rehearsing for Ipswich Little Theatre's upcoming play, Blithe Spirit.

Linda Shapcott, Josh Nixon and Nataliya Thacker have been busy rehearsing for Ipswich Little Theatre's upcoming play, Blithe Spirit.

A TIMELESS classic from the 1940s will be thrust back into the spotlight for Ipswich Little Theatre's first production of the year.

Cast members have been busy rehearsing for the upcoming performance Blithe Spirit, which will open at the Incinerator Theatre on Thursday, February 27.

Director Kate Mallory said rehearsals were well underway in preparation for opening night.

"We have been rehearsing for two months now, and it's going really well," she said.

"We recently did a workshop with the cast to help with the characterisation and genre of the story."

Blithe Spirit tells the tale of a writer, Charles Condomine, who invites a medium to his home to hold a seance.

His intention is to gather character inspiration for his new book from the medium, Madame Arcati.

Despite initially thinking the seance has been a failure, it soon becomes clear that Madame Arcati has unwittingly brought back Charles' first wife, Elvira. Once in the house, Elvira is unable to leave, and, as she cannot be seen or heard by Condamine's second wife, Ruth, she begins to create all kinds of mischief and trouble between the married couple.

Miss Mallory described the show as "very witty".

"It's more about the physical comedy of this show. It's more of a witty comedy, rather than full of one liners," she said.

"It's very old school humour from the 1940s."

Despite being part of the theatre group for more than 10 years, this is the first full length production Miss Mallory has directed.

"I directed a one act play in 2017 but I have also worked as an assistant director on a few other shows at well."

She became involved in the theatre as a shy teenager, and used the stage to help build her confidence.

"My feather is heavily involved in the theatre, and one day when I was in school, he took me to see a show. Afterwards I got the acting bug," Miss Mallory said.

"I was always a shy person so it was a big step for me to audition for a show, but it helped me build my confidence."

The play will be performed at the historic Incinerator Theatre, on Burley Griffin Drive in Queens Park.

Public performances will be held on February 29 and March 6, 7, 13 and 14 at 8pm.

Public matinees will be held on March 1 and 8 at 2pm.

Guests to the final show are encouraged to dress up in their best 1940s outfits.

Tickets range from $22 for adults to $13 for children.

To book your tickets, log onto www.ilt.org.au or drop into the at the Ipswich Visitor Information Centre at Queens Park. Alternatively you can phone 3281 0555.