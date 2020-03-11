Menu
Banora Point local Glen Freeman has resorted to having to buy boxes of tissues from the Caltex Service station due to panic buying depleting supermarkets of their stock across the Tweed. PHOTO: Scott Powick
Wipeout leads to Tweed funny dunny paper chase

Jessica Lamb
11th Mar 2020 1:30 PM | Updated: 1:44 PM
A BANORA Point man was on the run after creating a stampede in search of elusive toilet products.

When answering nature's call this morning, Glen Freeman was just one of the locals in search of something to use from the shelves of Tweed shops.

Tweed isn't exempt from the toilet paper shortage that has rocked the nation from panic buying due to fear of the coronavirus, with empty shelves and bare aisles resembling something out of an apocalyptic novel.

Many residents turned to alternatives from wet wipes to tissues before they too were hard to come by.

The demand on alternatives to toilet paper even caused the Tweed Shire Council to issue a warning to residents not to flush wet wipes down the dunny and block the region's sewer systems.

After two false starts this morning Mr Freeman, 65, finally found a solution to his toilet paper woes when a service station attendant tipped him off there might be stock at a store in Tweed Heads South.

But just in case, he grabbed some tissues he found at the servo.

The community grapevine proved correct about the location of the paper.

"Blow me down, there they were," Mr Freeman said with a laugh.

"It was amusing because when I walked out of the servo, people outside the fitness centre gave me a weird look and they said, 'where did you those?'"

"It was like a mini stampede."

The cultural heritage worker said he had a few emergency rolls left at home but commended Tweed residents for how they were handling the shortage.

"You know, as ridiculous as it is, it was amusing and everyone who I approached or spoke to found it humorous," he said.

"It was nice to have that connection with people - Tweed people have a sense of humour.

"I saw a man three weeks ago with arms of tissues and I realised today holy cow - that guy was getting ahead of the game."

