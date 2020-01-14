WINNER: Popular tavern notches up eighth pokie jackpot

WINNER: The Brisbane Valley Tavern has marked its first big jackpot win of the year.

THE extraordinary lucky streak of the Brisbane Valley Tavern has continued to grow, with another jackpot win on the weekend.

One lucky pokie player made off with $11,173.56 on Saturday, the first grand jackpot win of the new year.

Tavern owner Nikki Amante said the winner was a regular customer at the tavern, and congratulated them on their win.

"They're a local, but they didn't want to be identified, they're keeping it private," she said.

The weekend win is just the latest big win the tavern has had in recent months.

"They started in June," Nikki said.

"This is the eighth grand jackpot we've had."

With every major win, social media is flooded with comments of disbelief, with many posters suggesting to friends they should start gambling at the tavern.

However, Nikki said the tavern hadn't had a big rise in usage on the pokie machines.

"It's been about the same, the wins actually deter some people," she said.

"I've had a few comments saying, oh, we're not going here anymore, it's not going off again. Everyone has different beliefs."

Nikki has big plans to provide further attractions at the tavern beyond the popular pokie machines, with regular music on certain days.

"I'm booking in entertainment for nearly every Friday through the whole year," she said.

"I'm also putting a DJ on Saturday nights from 8.30."

The tavern recently helped raise $2000 for local rural fire brigades, and a second fundraiser is planned for Australia Day, which Nikki hopes will raise double the funds.