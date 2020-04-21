Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Lamb Agency team.
The Lamb Agency team.
Business

Win $50k digital transformation for your business

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
21st Apr 2020 4:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Ipswich businesses could win a digital transformation package worth $50,000, aimed at building a business solution that would help guide them through the pandemic.

Brisbane-based company Lamb Agency is holding the Digital Lifeline competition where both winners will receive a transformation package to help them in adapting their digital business model during such a difficult period.

Lamb Agency Managing Director Greg Nelson said Lamb Agency was looking to solve Australia's most challenging COVID-19 digital problem.

"Adapting or pivoting a business model to suit the current conditions can be an expensive exercise, and many businesses just don't have the spare cash to be able to turn a brick and mortar business into one the accommodates for an online audience," Mr Nelson said.

"The Digital Lifeline Competition will provide the opportunity for two businesses to adapt to current circumstances and ensure they remain relevant and accessible throughout the pandemic and in the long-term."

The prize package could include the launch or relaunch of an e-commerce store, revitalisation and transformation of existing digital platforms or a digital pivot to support the development of a new product or service online, to name just a few ideas.

Mr Nelson said Lamb Agency has noticed the retention and strengthening of online sales through its ecommerce clients as stores have closed their doors.

"For Lamb Agency, we want to give struggling businesses a fighting chance, and we firmly believe in the business-changing opportunities that digital solutions bring," he said.

"We are offering our expertise to keep local businesses going and keep people in jobs."

For more information or to enter, go to www.digitallifeline.com.au

business coronavirusipswich digital solutions
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truck on fire on Warrego Highway

        premium_icon Truck on fire on Warrego Highway

        News Reports of a truck on fire on the Warrego Highway with one lane blocked

        IN COURT: Full names of 16 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 16 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        Recovered South Korean virus patients test positive again

        Recovered South Korean virus patients test positive again

        Health More than 100 recovered patients in South Korea tested positive