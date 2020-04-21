Win $50k digital transformation for your business

TWO Ipswich businesses could win a digital transformation package worth $50,000, aimed at building a business solution that would help guide them through the pandemic.

Brisbane-based company Lamb Agency is holding the Digital Lifeline competition where both winners will receive a transformation package to help them in adapting their digital business model during such a difficult period.

Lamb Agency Managing Director Greg Nelson said Lamb Agency was looking to solve Australia's most challenging COVID-19 digital problem.

"Adapting or pivoting a business model to suit the current conditions can be an expensive exercise, and many businesses just don't have the spare cash to be able to turn a brick and mortar business into one the accommodates for an online audience," Mr Nelson said.

"The Digital Lifeline Competition will provide the opportunity for two businesses to adapt to current circumstances and ensure they remain relevant and accessible throughout the pandemic and in the long-term."

The prize package could include the launch or relaunch of an e-commerce store, revitalisation and transformation of existing digital platforms or a digital pivot to support the development of a new product or service online, to name just a few ideas.

Mr Nelson said Lamb Agency has noticed the retention and strengthening of online sales through its ecommerce clients as stores have closed their doors.

"For Lamb Agency, we want to give struggling businesses a fighting chance, and we firmly believe in the business-changing opportunities that digital solutions bring," he said.

"We are offering our expertise to keep local businesses going and keep people in jobs."

For more information or to enter, go to www.digitallifeline.com.au