Subscribe
Willowbank Raceway charity

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
24th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
Ipswich’s Willowbank Raceway will be helping Australian farmers this Saturday by donating much needed funds to farmers afflicted by fires.

According to Rural Aid 10,000 farmers have been affected by the fires with more than 10 million farm animals in fire affected areas.

The Test ‘n’ Tune event by Willowbank Raceway will specifically benefit Rural Aid Australia’s Buy A Bale initiative.

Willowbank raceway operations manager Harry Rowsell said the event will be themed around Australia Day.

“Instead of having our usual event, with Australia Day the next day, we will be making theming it around that,” Mr Rowsell said.

Mr Rowsell said he was inspired to help farmers given the current state of the country.

“There are so many events catered around the fires – which is great, so we thought we’d help the farmers out there who are doing it tough,” he said.

“We’re regional you know so we want to help.”

“All donations - 100% will be donated to Rural Aid’s Buy a Bale.”

Rural Aid has raised $25 million so far for their Disaster Recovery Appeal.

For more information on the event and how you can get involved visit https://www.buyabale.com.au/faqs/.

buy a bale fires ipswich queensland farmers willowbank raceway
Ipswich Queensland Times

