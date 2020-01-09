Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Wildlife lovers will band together this weekend to sew pouches for animals injured in the bushfires that carers are trying to save.
Wildlife lovers will band together this weekend to sew pouches for animals injured in the bushfires that carers are trying to save.
Environment

Wildlife lovers sew for bushfire victims

by Glenn Roberts
9th Jan 2020 2:36 PM

Wildlife lovers will band together this weekend to sew pouches for animals injured in the Victorian bushfires.

Mareece McMahon, from the Grange, is organising the sewing bee to make pouches for joeys, gliders and possums and wraps for bats to help them in their recovery.

They just said "send down as many as you can," she said.

Some will meet at a Dakabin home on Sunday but others plan to sew pouches at home.

"We've had a good response," she said.

"If you have time to help sew or cut the patterns out let me know."

Only "very basic" sewing skills were needed.

The sewers have already received donations of material, but more clean, natural fabric, such as cotton sheets, was welcome.

Jarad McMahon, from Grange, draws templates for pouches.
Jarad McMahon, from Grange, draws templates for pouches.

 

The completed pouches will be taken to Victoria on Tuesday aboard a truck loaded with other wildlife supplies.

Anyone who wishes to donate material and/or help with cutting out or sewing can email Wildlifewraps@gmail.com

animals bushfires mareece mcmahon sewing sewing bee

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kids spending 2.5 hours on screens each day

        Kids spending 2.5 hours on screens each day

        Health Ipswich kids are spending more than double the amount of time indoors and on screens than the WHO recommends.

        IN COURT: Full names of 129 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 129 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Consultation and interim solution for Ipswich interchange

        premium_icon Consultation and interim solution for Ipswich interchange

        News Consultation for upgrades to the troublesome Mt Crosby Rd Interchange will begin...

        Let Bublé’s hits get you in the mood this Valentine’s

        premium_icon Let Bublé’s hits get you in the mood this Valentine’s

        News International frontman Rhydian Lewis brings the Canadian star’s biggest hits to...