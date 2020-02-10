Widow’s vow to continue fight as court day arrives

Catherine Frewer, widow of cyclist Cameron Frewer will be in court today when John Joseph Taylor is sentenced. Pictured at home with her dog Herbie. Pic Peter Wallis

CATHERINE Frewer has been dreading this day for months: the day she locks eyes with the driver who fatally hit her husband and tells him of the pain and anger it's caused her family.

It's been 14 months since Cameron was killed while cycling along Caloundra Rd on November 5, 2018.

It's the day that the lives of Mrs Frewer and her three children Lachlan, Heidi and Oscar changed forever.

This morning is the next hurdle to overcome in their long fight for justice.

Cameron Frewer is being lovingly remembered by the cycling community for his work in cyclist safety. Pictured with wife, Catherine - Photo Supplied

John Joseph Taylor will be sentenced this morning at the Maroochydore District Court, on charges of dangerously operating or interfering with the operation of a vehicle causing death, and driving while a relevant drug is present in his blood or saliva.

Supported by loving friends and Cameron's brother Scott, who flew in yesterday, Mrs Frewer will "wholeheartedly" read out her victim statement in what she hopes to be a lasting road-safety message.

She said dash camera footage and photos of her late husband would be shown and a second impact statement from a cycling group Mr Frewer was a part of would also be read.

"He (Taylor) needs to know that in one stupid split second, I will never be the same: a changed mother, a changed person," Mrs Frewer said.

"He will be within arm's reach, and that will be the hardest part, but I will be strong."

Mrs Frewer said part of the struggle would be working herself up to simply being in the same room as Taylor and that she would not be able to relax, even when it was finalised.

Still to this day she refers to Taylor only as "him".

"There will be closure after, and hopefully it is a way of moving on and concentrate on my and my kid's futures," she said.

"I need to fight for Cam. Even now I can hear him saying 'keep going, keep fighting'. And I will.

"These accidents are not right. They can't continue.

"Cameron wasn't at fault. He was a perfect person, taken away in an erratic second."